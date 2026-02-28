Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires 751 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,924,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,032,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total transaction of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $857.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $924.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

