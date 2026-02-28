Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 122.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Article Title

BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Article Title

Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Positive Sentiment: Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Article Title

Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Article Title

Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Article Title

Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals that can weigh on sentiment: Q4 showed an EPS beat but revenue missed estimates (reported Jan. 14), and today’s elevated volume suggests profit‑taking or institutional rebalancing; that combination often triggers sharper intraday declines. (See company Q4 results and trading stats.)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.