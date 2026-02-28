SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Caitlin John LLC’s Largest Position

Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 4.5% of Caitlin John LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

