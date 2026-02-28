Andra AP fonden Has $18.20 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 281.8% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

