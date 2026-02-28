Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $70.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $48.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4,467.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory.

CoStar raised FY‑2026 guidance well above consensus — EPS guidance of 1.220–1.330 versus consensus ~1.00, and revenue guidance roughly $3.8B vs. consensus ~$3.6B. This materially improves forward earnings visibility and is a clear upside catalyst for revenue and margin trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 results beat estimates: reported EPS $0.31 vs. $0.27 expected and revenue $900M vs. ~$892M, with revenue up ~27% year‑over‑year — evidence of continued demand in CoStar’s data and marketplaces businesses. Positive Sentiment: CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. BusinessWire: London Office Yield Compression

CoStar’s market data show improving real‑estate fundamentals in key markets (e.g., sharp London office yield compression in 2025), which supports demand for CoStar’s analytics and transaction services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup — coverage is mixed with some banks lowering expectations while others highlight the beat and raised guidance; read the analyst summary for detail. Benzinga: What Analysts Are Saying

Reported short‑interest data for February appear unreliable (shows zero/NaN); no clear evidence of a large, actionable short position from the available entry. Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. TickerReport: BMO Lowers Price Target

BMO cut its price target from $72 to $53 and moved to “market perform,” signaling weaker expectations from a previously more bullish bank — this reduces the analyst‑driven upside narrative and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. AmericanBankingNews: Wells Fargo Lowers Expectations

Wells Fargo lowered expectations for CSGP, amplifying downside sentiment from institutional analysts. Negative Sentiment: Headlines note the stock hit a new 12‑month low following analyst downgrades — a technical signal that can trigger momentum selling and attract additional short‑term pressure. AmericanBankingNews: New 12‑Month Low

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

