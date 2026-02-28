ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 109,135 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.