Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1%

ABBV opened at $231.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.