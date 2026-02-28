11,030 Shares in Sprott Gold Miners ETF $SGDM Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,650,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.44 million, a PE ratio of -1,542.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $95.35.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.18%.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

