Choreo LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

