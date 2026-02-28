Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $212.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

