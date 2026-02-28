BlackRock $BLK Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,062.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,094.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,103.55. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. The trade was a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971,514.62. This trade represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 112,577 shares of company stock worth $125,311,821 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.