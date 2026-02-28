Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $7,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock worth $54,545,448. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $166.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

