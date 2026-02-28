Clare Market Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.52.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $742.53 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $667.81 and a 200 day moving average of $563.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

