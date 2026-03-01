513,442 Shares in AAON, Inc. $AAON Purchased by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 513,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,976,000. AAON makes up about 3.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.63% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 4,705.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. The trade was a 37.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About AAON

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

