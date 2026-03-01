Aviso Financial Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $252.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Recommended Stories

