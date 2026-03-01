Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Holdings Boosted by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,756 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 15.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 1.81% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $208,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

More Stanley Black & Decker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Stories

