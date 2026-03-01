Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases 66,036 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for approximately 2.5% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.19% of Pentair worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 173.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,945,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 77.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,107,000 after buying an additional 514,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,970,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3,428.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,754,000 after acquiring an additional 497,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,334. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $99.02 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

