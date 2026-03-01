Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Position Increased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,975,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,678,000 after buying an additional 2,933,287 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,203,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,365,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 997,680 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,503,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after acquiring an additional 797,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,969,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 667,730 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $40.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.11%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

