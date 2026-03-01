ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Boosted by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 300.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,450.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,322.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.99. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

