Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,205,927,000 after acquiring an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies
Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — TJX reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results (EPS and revenue) with comps up, gross‑margin improvement and net income growth, which underpins the stock rally. TJX Q4 tops expectations as profit and sales climb
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns boosted — Management raised the dividend ~13% and reauthorized buybacks (~$2.5B), shrinking shares and supporting EPS per share over time — a clear catalyst for investor demand. This Retail Stock Keeps Winning—Even After a 200% Run
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Several firms lifted price targets (Telsey to $175, Barclays to $183) and reiterated Outperform/Overweight calls, giving upward pressure via improved sentiment and buy recommendations. Telsey Advisory Raises TJX Outlook on Strength despite Ongoing Macro Pressures
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong operating position and balance sheet — Coverage notes TJX’s durable off‑price model, international/store growth, low leverage and cash flow, supportive for medium‑term hold strategies. This Retail Stock Keeps Winning—Even After a 200% Run
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY guidance — Management issued muted annual sales/profit guidance and a conservative Q1 outlook, which disappointed some investors despite the quarter’s strength. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales and profit as consumers pull back spending
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term selling pressure & investor reaction — Coverage notes that despite beats, cautious guidance led to profit‑taking and a drop in the session for some investors; watch next‑quarter guidance and same‑store sales for sentiment to re‑accelerate. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling risk — Market data show increased institutional selling in Q1 2026 after heavy buying in 2025; continued outflows could cap upside even if fundamentals remain strong. This Retail Stock Keeps Winning—Even After a 200% Run
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX Companies Trading Up 1.7%
NYSE:TJX opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.
The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.
