Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,205,927,000 after acquiring an additional 301,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

NYSE:TJX opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

