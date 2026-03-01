Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Acquired by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 92,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,661,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 681,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Trending Headlines about Gildan Activewear

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. GlobeNewswire Release

Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. MSN Article

Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. GlobeNewswire Release

Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Zacks Earnings Article

EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: Gildan set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40, below the Street (~$4.46), which reduced near‑term earnings visibility and likely pressured the stock. MSN Guidance Story

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:GIL opened at $68.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.