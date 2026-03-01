Clean Energy Transition LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,549 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up about 9.8% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.84% of nVent Electric worth $133,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.8%

NVT stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.72. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.