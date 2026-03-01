Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Bought by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 4.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.37% of Fortive worth $57,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 815.4% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the sale, the director owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

