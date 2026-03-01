Clean Energy Transition LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,419 shares during the quarter. Ralliant makes up approximately 2.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.80% of Ralliant worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth $35,000.

RAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ralliant stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $57.02.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 in the last ninety days.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

