Clean Energy Transition LLP Sells 600,659 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Clean Energy Transition LLP lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600,659 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 6.2% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $83,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

