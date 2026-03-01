Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. James Hardie Industries accounts for about 0.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $307,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

