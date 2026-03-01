Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Stock Holdings Lifted by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,833 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 5.6% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $76,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 270.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $115.25.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the sale, the director owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,864.29. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $107.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.