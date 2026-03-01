APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $52.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

APi Group Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:APG opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,977.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in APi Group by 1,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key APi Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised price targets and ratings (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist), increasing street conviction and providing near-term upside targets in the $52–$54 range. Read More.

Multiple banks raised price targets and ratings (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist), increasing street conviction and providing near-term upside targets in the $52–$54 range. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations. Read More.

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access events scheduled: APi’s senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers. Read More.

Investor access events scheduled: APi’s senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists. Read More.

Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares (~$984k at ~$44.71), reducing his position by ~58% — some investors may view this as a cautionary signal on timing or liquidity needs. Read More.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

Featured Articles

