UBS Group Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $33.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $39.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 172,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.