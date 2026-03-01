Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $6.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $932.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $29,188.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,540.75. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,860,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 2,880,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,889,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,106 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,947 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Positive Sentiment: Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. 2026 Revenue Projection

Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Analyst Reviews

Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Q4 & Guidance Release

Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — Several firms trimmed targets (examples: BMO to $5.00, Leerink to $5.50, Cowen/Wells Fargo/Stifel to $6.00 ranges), and some moved to market‑perform/hold — this fresh downdraft from sell‑side revisions pressures sentiment despite the beat. Analyst Target Moves

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

