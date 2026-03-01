Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 457,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

