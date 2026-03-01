Insider Selling: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells $6,914,746.02 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $6,914,746.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,923,363.47. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $8,269,748.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50.

On Monday, December 1st, Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60.

Entegris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Entegris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Entegris by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

