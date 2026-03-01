Leerink Partners Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $5.50

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Leerink Partners from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,682.68. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,483.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Positive Sentiment: Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. 2026 Revenue Projection

Medium‑term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi‑year growth narrative beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Analyst Reviews

Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Q4 & Guidance Release

Near‑term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short‑term growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — Several firms trimmed targets (examples: BMO to $5.00, Leerink to $5.50, Cowen/Wells Fargo/Stifel to $6.00 ranges), and some moved to market‑perform/hold — this fresh downdraft from sell‑side revisions pressures sentiment despite the beat. Analyst Target Moves

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

