KeyCorp Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $6.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

C3.ai Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $216,303.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,465.60. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $5,966,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 722,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,740.92. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,674 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 785,508 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $13,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $9,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 93,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 674,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 535,557 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

