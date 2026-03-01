JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $7.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE JOBY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $5,386,272.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 110,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,525,896.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,828.90. The trade was a 46.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,913. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,851,000 after buying an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,731,000 after buying an additional 512,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 271,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

