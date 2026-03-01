KeyCorp Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $12.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. Camping World has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -34.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 231,834 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 123.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 2,283,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 42.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 264.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Camping World

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $275M–$325M and said it will pause the dividend to prioritize deleveraging — a plan investors can view as a constructive step toward improving the balance sheet and credit profile. Article Title

Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $275M–$325M and said it will pause the dividend to prioritize deleveraging — a plan investors can view as a constructive step toward improving the balance sheet and credit profile. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers kept buy/overweight ratings (Roth MKM, Monness, BMO, KeyCorp) even after trimming price targets, which provides some analyst support beneath the shares. Article Title

Several brokers kept buy/overweight ratings (Roth MKM, Monness, BMO, KeyCorp) even after trimming price targets, which provides some analyst support beneath the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 (~$1.17B) came roughly in line with estimates, suggesting demand wasn’t the primary driver of the stock move — instead the hit came from tax and non‑operational items. Article Title

Revenue for Q4 (~$1.17B) came roughly in line with estimates, suggesting demand wasn’t the primary driver of the stock move — instead the hit came from tax and non‑operational items. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities‑fraud investigations into CWH, increasing legal risk and investor uncertainty—these announcements typically pressure share prices until resolved. Article Title

Multiple law firms have announced securities‑fraud investigations into CWH, increasing legal risk and investor uncertainty—these announcements typically pressure share prices until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results included a wider net loss (full‑year loss of $105.6M) driven largely by adjustments to deferred tax assets and a tax receivable agreement liability; management also suspended the cash dividend — both the accounting charges and dividend suspension are immediate negative catalysts. Article Title

Q4 results included a wider net loss (full‑year loss of $105.6M) driven largely by adjustments to deferred tax assets and a tax receivable agreement liability; management also suspended the cash dividend — both the accounting charges and dividend suspension are immediate negative catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced price targets (BMO to $16, KeyCorp to $12, Monness to $15) reflecting tempered near‑term expectations; price‑target cuts amplify downward pressure despite maintained buy/overweight stances. Article Title

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.