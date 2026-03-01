KeyCorp Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $12.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
Camping World Price Performance
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -34.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 231,834 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camping World by 123.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 2,283,331 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 42.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 264.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $275M–$325M and said it will pause the dividend to prioritize deleveraging — a plan investors can view as a constructive step toward improving the balance sheet and credit profile. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Several brokers kept buy/overweight ratings (Roth MKM, Monness, BMO, KeyCorp) even after trimming price targets, which provides some analyst support beneath the shares. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 (~$1.17B) came roughly in line with estimates, suggesting demand wasn’t the primary driver of the stock move — instead the hit came from tax and non‑operational items. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities‑fraud investigations into CWH, increasing legal risk and investor uncertainty—these announcements typically pressure share prices until resolved. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results included a wider net loss (full‑year loss of $105.6M) driven largely by adjustments to deferred tax assets and a tax receivable agreement liability; management also suspended the cash dividend — both the accounting charges and dividend suspension are immediate negative catalysts. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced price targets (BMO to $16, KeyCorp to $12, Monness to $15) reflecting tempered near‑term expectations; price‑target cuts amplify downward pressure despite maintained buy/overweight stances. Article Title
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
