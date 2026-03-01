iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

QUAL opened at $204.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.