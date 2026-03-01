IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. IMAX has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,141,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,267 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $20,975,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $18,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting IMAX

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Earnings Report

Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Analyst Note Benchmark Note

Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Box Office Target

Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Positive Sentiment: Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Dune 3 Article Ghibli Re-release F1 in IMAX

Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Rosenblatt Note

Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Opening-weekend windowing risk — Major title Avengers: Doomsday will not have an IMAX opening-weekend release in the U.S., which could blunt upside from that particular tentpole and offset some gains from other exclusives. Avengers Windowing

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.