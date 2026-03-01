JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $7.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

C3.ai Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE AI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,443.44. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $5,966,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,740.92. This trade represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock worth $24,970,674. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

