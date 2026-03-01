Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

SEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SEI opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $61.36.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,097,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 131,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,002.24. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,225.75. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.