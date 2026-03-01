Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSC. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

