Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day moving average of $259.41. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

