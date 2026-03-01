Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $765,000 Position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9,516.0% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER opened at $28.30 on Friday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.