Hut 8’s (HUT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hut 8 from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HUT stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year‑over‑year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power‑first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. PR Newswire: Vertiv collaboration

Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data‑center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Yahoo Finance: earnings call summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. AAII: investment comparison

Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer‑term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply cut EPS estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) and slashed FY2026 to ($0.81) from prior positive forecasts — a material downgrade that increases near‑term earnings risk and may have driven some selling/volatility. MarketBeat: analyst estimate changes

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

