APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,488 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $70,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

GLW opened at $150.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

