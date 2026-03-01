Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

