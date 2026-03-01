Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 344,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 102,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 97.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.06.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on profitability and AI traction — Non‑GAAP EPS came in at $3.81 (well above consensus) and management highlighted Agentforce/AI monetization as a growth driver, supporting the view that AI is adding commercial value. Revenue In Line With Expectations

Q4 beat on profitability and AI traction — Non‑GAAP EPS came in at $3.81 (well above consensus) and management highlighted Agentforce/AI monetization as a growth driver, supporting the view that AI is adding commercial value. Positive Sentiment: Big capital‑return program — Salesforce raised its dividend and authorized a $50B buyback, signaling management confidence and improving EPS leverage if executed. That buyback is a clear near‑term support for the share price. AI Bet & Buyback

Big capital‑return program — Salesforce raised its dividend and authorized a $50B buyback, signaling management confidence and improving EPS leverage if executed. That buyback is a clear near‑term support for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term targets updated — Management lifted multiyear ambitions (targeting roughly $63B revenue by FY2030) and kept FY27 EPS guidance in a tight range; this supports the long‑term bull case but leaves near‑term pacing ambiguous. FY30 Target & Guidance

Long‑term targets updated — Management lifted multiyear ambitions (targeting roughly $63B revenue by FY2030) and kept FY27 EPS guidance in a tight range; this supports the long‑term bull case but leaves near‑term pacing ambiguous. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and metrics disappointed some — cRPO and other cloud momentum measures were only in‑line, and commentary implied a mid‑year slowdown before AI‑driven reacceleration, which hurt investor confidence. Jefferies on Near‑Term Slowdown

Near‑term guidance and metrics disappointed some — cRPO and other cloud momentum measures were only in‑line, and commentary implied a mid‑year slowdown before AI‑driven reacceleration, which hurt investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and mixed ratings — Several banks trimmed price targets (examples: Sanford Bernstein, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, Barclays, DA Davidson) or issued neutral/underperform stances, increasing short‑term selling pressure as models were reset. Analyst Revisions

Analyst cuts and mixed ratings — Several banks trimmed price targets (examples: Sanford Bernstein, TD Cowen, RBC, BMO, Barclays, DA Davidson) or issued neutral/underperform stances, increasing short‑term selling pressure as models were reset. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism over AI impact persists — Coverage highlights that some investors still worry AI could compress SaaS economics despite management’s assurances, creating continued volatility in CRM shares. 3 Reasons Earnings Failed to Impress

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.96%.Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

