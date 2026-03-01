Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,815,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

