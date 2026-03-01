Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903,364 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after buying an additional 3,382,953 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after buying an additional 879,651 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 871,891 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $29.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

