Commons Capital LLC Buys 117,750 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 490.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,750 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up approximately 1.0% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 8.5% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vale by 36.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Vale Trading Down 0.8%

Vale stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

